Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.2)

2025/01/02
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓1/2 Update:
ai16z and virtual market capitalization hit new highs, Musk changed his name: Kekius series plummeted
$ar16z (shaw buy/partner)
$aicmp Bitcoin ecosystem AI meme

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

