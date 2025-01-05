PA Daily | Solv Protocol official X account was stolen; NFT transaction volume fell 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million in the past week

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

The People's Bank of China held a 2025 work meeting: solid work on digital RMB research and development

According to the People's Bank of China's official account, the 2025 People's Bank of China Work Conference was held on January 3-4. The meeting pointed out that in 2024, financial management and service capabilities will continue to improve, and the development and application of digital RMB will be steadily promoted. In 2025, the central bank's financial management and services will be further optimized, and the legal guarantee for the central bank to perform its duties will be strengthened. Improve the multi-level and diversified payment service system. Promote the integration of information technology systems in an orderly manner. Vigorously develop a multi-level credit reporting market. Continue to optimize the central bank's county-level financial services. Solidly carry out economic and financial research, comprehensive statistics of the financial industry, currency issuance, digital RMB research and development, treasury management, and international anti-money laundering assessments.

Macro outlook for next week: The Fed is expected to be more cautious, and non-agricultural data may add fuel to the dollar

This week, the largest ETF tracking Bitcoin, the darling of global speculators, saw its worst outflow ever, volatility indicators for U.S. Treasuries crept up, and U.S. stocks saw their worst year-end decline on record. There is no sign of panic in the market, but market movements do indicate a wariness that has been largely absent in the past 12 months, at least in the risk asset sector. Concerns about Trump's policies and their impact on inflation have awakened the hedge market. Next week's non-farm payrolls report will play a central role in influencing market sentiment. Here are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 22:30 on Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will give a speech;

At 18:00 on Tuesday, the preliminary value of the euro area's December CPI annual rate/monthly rate and the euro area's November unemployment rate will be released;

At 23:00 on Tuesday, the US December ISM non-manufacturing PMI and the US November JOLTs job vacancies;

Wednesday 21:15, US December ADP employment data;

At 03:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its December monetary policy meeting;

Thursday 09:30, China's December CPI annual rate;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of layoffs by challenger companies in the United States in December;

At 22:00 on Thursday, Harker, 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, will deliver a speech;

At 01:40 on Friday, Barkin, 2027 FOMC voting member and Richmond Fed President, delivered a speech;

At 02:30 on Friday, 2025 FOMC voting member and Kansas Fed President Schmid will speak on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy;

At 21:30 on Friday, the U.S. unemployment rate in December, the U.S. seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in December, and the U.S. average hourly wage annual/monthly rate in December;

At 23:00 on Friday, the preliminary value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for January and the preliminary value of the US University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for January will be released.

Next week, the US will release several labor market data, starting with the Jolts job openings data on Tuesday, followed by the ADP employment data on Wednesday and finally the non-farm data on Friday. It is worth noting that the December non-farm data is the first report in several months that is not affected by one-off factors. UBS expects the number of new US jobs in December to be close to the recent average and continue to show a gradual cooling of the labor market, providing room for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further. Given the current market pricing, strong labor data is unlikely to lead to further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, while weak data may make the market consider further interest rate cuts. But US data is unlikely to weaken the US dollar index at this stage.

Chilean Lawmakers Considering Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Legislation

Chilean lawmakers Gael Yeomans and Juan Santana are considering legislation for strategic bitcoin reserves.

Hong Kong media: Hong Kong local banks have not yet recognized Bitcoin, employers using Bitcoin to pay wages may violate the Employment Ordinance

According to Hong Kong 01, some employees in overseas regions accept Bitcoin as salary, but it is not common in Hong Kong. The reason is that the Hong Kong Employment Ordinance stipulates that wages must be paid in the form of money, and cryptocurrencies are not legal tender, so employers may violate the law by using Bitcoin. Some technology companies have used Bitcoin as a start-up bonus or reward, and there are no major legal issues. However, from a mortgage perspective, Bitcoin cannot be regarded as non-fixed income such as bonuses. When banks generally calculate the income of borrowers, they will average the bonuses they received in two years into the Debt-To-Income Ratio (DTI), and have the opportunity to apply for a mortgage of up to 90%; but Bitcoin is not a legal tender. Even if employees continue to receive Bitcoin as a reward or bonus, or if Bitcoin income is mentioned in the tax return, the bank will not accept it. Borrowers can only calculate DTI based on the salary, bonus and commission received in legal currency.

Hong Kong banks have not yet recognized Bitcoin. Currently, they only accept cash, stocks, foreign currencies, Hong Kong properties, funds and bonds. Some banks also accept insurance policies with no premium financing as applicants' assets, but there are no successful cases of Bitcoin. The reason is that Hong Kong banks do not recognize cryptocurrencies. The only feasible method is to cash out the cryptocurrency and then use the funds as a down payment for home purchases, or apply for a mortgage based on the asset level. According to the latest regulations, there is a chance to apply for a loan of up to 70%. It should be noted that if you cash out and then apply for an asset mortgage with cash, some banks require customers to keep it in their accounts for more than 3 months, and they also need to show their bank monthly statements. If it shows that the funds are from selling cryptocurrencies, banks will pay great attention to the source of funds or assets, and buying and selling cryptocurrencies can easily involve money laundering activities. Banks may need to eliminate risks, not only refusing to approve mortgages, but there is even a chance that bank accounts will be blocked.

Project News

Solv Protocol's official X account has been stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links.

SlowMist founder Yu Xian tweeted that Solv Protocol's official X account has been stolen, please do not click on suspicious links.

RWA lending protocol Centrifuge official X account was stolen

The official X account of RWA lending protocol Centrifuge has been stolen. Please do not interact with its account and pay attention to the safety of your assets.

VaderAI launches VADER staking points mechanism

VaderAI has launched a VADER staking points mechanism, which is calculated based on three main factors: the amount of VADER staked, the pledge commitment period, and the number of days since the stake. The higher the staking points, the higher the user's ranking, and the ranking will directly affect the user's allocation when participating in Vader Fun activities in the future. Due to the low efficiency of the current single staking contract, many users choose to stake VADER through multiple wallets. To solve this problem, the project team plans to deploy the wallet link function tomorrow.

Jupiter launches Goodcats rewards program to contribute to ecosystem growth

Jupiter has launched the Goodcats reward program for those who contribute to the growth of the ecosystem on platforms such as Discord, X, and Reddit. It includes content creators, community contributors, and developers. Anyone who has made contributions can submit an application. The submission rules are as follows:

Include only links to your own contributions;

Must be within the qualifying date range of November 3, 2023 to November 2, 2024;

Viewpoint

Elon Musk: I started a new character called "Percy Verence"

NBA legend Scottie Pippen posted on X-platform: "Motivation is not built on dependency, but on resilience. Leaders don't fall... they rise again. Kekius Maximus is proof of that." In response, Elon Musk said on X-platform: "I started a new character called Percy Verence."

Earlier news reported that Musk changed his personal profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus , and then about three days ago changed the profile picture and nickname of the X account back to his original appearance (Elon Musk), and related concept coins all plummeted .

ICBC International Chief Economist: The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 50-75 basis points in 2025

According to Jinshi, Cheng Shi, chief economist of ICBC International, said at the 2025 China Chief Economist Forum Annual Meeting that the adjustment path of US monetary policy in 2025 will be a process of "first urgent and then slow", and it is currently expected that the Fed will cut interest rates by about 50-75 basis points in 2025. Cheng Shi said that the re-inflation risk faced by the United States can be viewed from two dimensions: First, the current US inflation is in a range that is easy to rise but difficult to fall, and there is little room for further downward movement and it is very difficult. In fact, there are many factors that may drive US inflation upward. Second, the current market has formed an upward expectation for US inflation, and inflation expectations will always be self-fulfilling, so there will be substantial upward pressure on inflation.

JPMorgan Chase: A record $78 billion is expected to enter the crypto market in 2024, 28% of which will come from MicroStrategy's Bitcoin purchases

JPMorgan Chase's global market strategists said in a report that with the help of Trump's victory, 2024 is a key year for digital assets, with a record $78 billion expected to enter the crypto market. This capital inflow includes several key parts: $27 billion in net inflows from crypto funds, $14 billion invested in CME futures, $14 billion raised by crypto venture capital funds, $22 billion in Bitcoin purchased by MicroStrategy, and another $1 billion in Bitcoin purchased by Bitcoin miners. In other words, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin purchases alone accounted for 28% of last year's record crypto market capital inflows.

Important data

A whale has built a position of 7.15 million SWARMS in the past 18 hours, and currently has a floating profit of $150,000

According to @ai_9694xtpa, the whale 3EqUQ...xrU3s spent $1.415 million to build a position of 7.15 million SWARMS in the past 18 hours, with an average price of $0.1979, and has now made a floating profit of $150,000. In fact, he traded SWARMS 14 days ago (the second day after the launch), and made a total profit of $2,000 in two waves. If the first 1.67 million tokens were held until now, the cost of $20,000 would have made a profit of $345,000.

Two smart money addresses have received 28 times and 99 times returns respectively through investment in RAI

According to The Data Nerd, two smart money addresses have achieved high returns through investment in RAI, including:

The address starting with 0xfAd spent $66,000 to buy 192,000 RAI, which has now appreciated to $1.92 million, a return of 28 times;

The address starting with 0xeaa spent $8,300 to buy 84,600 RAI. It has now appreciated to $839,000, with a return of 99 times.

The Bitcoin network will settle over $19 trillion in transactions in 2024, more than double the $8.7 trillion in 2023.

In 2024, the value of transactions settled through the Bitcoin network will exceed $19 trillion, more than double the $8.7 trillion settled by the network in 2023, reversing a two-year trend of declining transaction volumes since 2021. According to data from Pierre Rochard, vice president of research at mining company Riot Platforms, Bitcoin transaction volume peaked at about $47 trillion during the 2021 bull run and fell sharply in 2022 and 2023.

In the past week, NFT transaction volume fell by 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 20% month-on-month.

CryptoSlam data shows that NFT sales fell 17.54% to $132.7 million this week, a sharp drop from last week's $152 million in sales. However, market traders' participation has increased, indicating that lower price levels continue to attract attention. The number of NFT buyers rose 25.54% to 667,116; the number of NFT sellers increased 23.96% to 382,754; the total number of transactions fell 16.96% to 1,326,111.

NFT sales on the Ethereum network fell 25.72% to $56 million, but the number of buyers increased 14.35% to 72,241. NFT sales on the Bitcoin network rose against the trend, with sales rising 8.38% to $30.3 million, attracting 67,423 buyers, up 13.68% from the previous week. Mythos Chain climbed to third place with sales of $11.8 million, up 3.63%. Although the Solana network had the largest number of buyers, reaching 234,220, sales fell 57.91% to $9.4 million, falling to fourth place.

The NFTs with the highest transaction volume this week are:

CryptoPunks #5192: $192,556 (53.69 ETH)

CryptoPunks #7942: $154,075 (45 ETH)

CryptoPunks #9208: $153,677 (45.99 ETH)

CryptoPunks #5203: $153,580 (44.7 ETH)

CryptoPunks #7210: $147,498 (42.93 ETH)

The three SWARMS whales have accumulated a floating profit of 21.573 million US dollars

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the three SWARMS whales have accumulated a floating profit of 21.573 million US dollars. The costs and floating profits of the whales are summarized as follows:

$SWARMS No. 1 & $ZEILGO No. 2: This address and the small amount of positions added to the address hold a total of 59.94 million SWARMS, costing $0.04036, and currently has a cumulative floating profit of $19.92 million; and is still continuing to increase its position

A whale with a market value of 200 million and a heavy position of 1.415 million US dollars: holding 7.15 million SWARMS, no increase or sale yet, average price of 0.1979 US dollars, with a floating profit of 1.27 million US dollars

The whale with a heavy position of 1.5 million US dollars who took over the market last night: holding 4.968 million SWARMS, with an average cost of 0.3019 US dollars, and a current floating profit of 383,000 US dollars

A trader who once made over $17 million in profits from trading AI tokens bought create, pippin, SANDY, MOLE, FORGE

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the profit of an AI token trader is as follows:

Profit of over $5.14 million on GOAT: The trader bought GOAT when its market cap was below $2 million, spent $62,000 to buy 11.1 million GOAT, and sold all GOAT for $5.2 million, making a profit of $5.14 million

Profits of more than $4.5 million on ai16z: The trader bought ai16z when its market value was $22 million, spent $123,000 to buy 6.17 million ai16z, and sold 4.67 million ai16z at $1.78. He currently holds 2.65 million ai16z (worth $2.9 million), with a total profit of more than $4.5 million.

Profits of over $4 million on Fartcoin: The trader started buying Fartcoin when its market value was less than $7 million, spent $121,000 to buy 9.46 million Fartcoins, and sold 6.81 million Fartcoins at $610,000. He currently holds 2.65 million Fartcoins (worth $3.55 million), with a total profit of over $4 million.

Profit of over $4 million on arc: This trader bought arc when its market value was $15 million, spent $212,000 to buy 11.6 million arc, and then sold 1.6 million arc for a profit of $212,000. Currently holding 10 million arc ($4 million), with a total profit of $4 million.

Today the trader bought create, pippin, SANDY, MOLE, and FORGE.