Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission: The US dollar is moving towards the exploration of digital dollars

PANews
2025/06/15 18:04
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Caixin.com, Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, wrote that since the 20th century, the US dollar anchor has gone through four important development stages, from the early gold dollar to the petrodollar, and then to the US debt dollar. Now it is on the road to exploring the digital dollar. We should have a deep understanding of the evolution of the dollar anchor and actively adjust the financial strategy. The current overall construction idea of the US digital dollar system is to incorporate the wildly growing digital currency ecology in the past into the compliance supervision system to ensure that the development of the digital currency industry is in line with the national interests of the United States. Each transformation is a strategic choice for the United States to adapt to changes in the international political and economic situation and maintain financial hegemony. For China, it should accelerate the internationalization of the RMB, improve the financial market system, and promote the research and development and application of digital currency.

