50 application ideas in the crypto field in 2025: covering AI, DeFi, NFT and other tracks

Original: cryptunez

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

As the cryptocurrency industry booms in 2025, this article provides 50 highly promising project ideas for developers of different skill levels, hoping to inspire more people to create meaningful products in this industry.

AI Agent Application This is an optimized ChatGPT wrapper designed to mimic the characteristics of real people and support user customization to create any type of agent. With the rise of virtual characters, ai16z, zerebro and other technologies, such agents have become extremely popular.

Club Penguin Metaverse Game A remake of the classic multiplayer online game "Club Penguin", a simple game loved by many people. It has become a favorite carrier for players through simple mini-games, item accumulation and relationship building.

RuneScape Metaverse Game Based on the classic multiplayer online game RuneScape, the game revolves around leveling up and acquiring gold (the digital currency that underpins its economy). While simple in concept, the execution is nearly impossible.

More Creative Ways to Gamble with Crypto Most crypto casinos currently only offer traditional casino games while allowing users to play using the casino’s native tokens. There is room for creating entirely new casino games that are only possible with the help of cryptocurrencies.

Giving NFTs “life” Between cryptocurrencies and NFTs, the biggest difference between NFTs is their emotional connection based on identity. Although people think they are "real", most are still static. Any technology that can make NFTs more dynamic and real has great potential.

Learn-to-Earn By motivating learning behavior through reward mechanisms, the traditional education system is revolutionized.

___ to Earn Any everyday activity can be incentivized, and while most projects may fail, a few that succeed may revolutionize the world.

Front-end aggregation tools Develop front-end tools based on on-chain liquidity and make money by charging users small fees. This opportunity will only grow as more liquidity moves on-chain.

Permissionless Launchpad Platform 2025 will be a breakthrough year for the Launchpad platform, but it will no longer be the traditional model. Some popular applications (such as pumpdotfun, virtuals) have achieved value transfer from the "inner circle" to the public by making the Launchpad platform permissionless and making it available to anyone, which proves its strong potential.

NFT Minting Game Currently, almost all NFT casting processes are the same, which makes the process relatively monotonous. In the future, the NFT casting process can be gamified to increase user participation, but the key is to avoid exploitative designs (such as Dutch auctions).

Redeemable NFT A convertible NFT is an NFT that can be minted with a token on the issuing chain and can always be redeemed for that token. This makes the NFT equivalent to the functionality of a token. This concept may have potential, but it has not yet been fully proven.

On-chain reputation rating tool Many teams face the challenge of getting tokens to the right people when distributing them. It would be extremely valuable if a way to score or rank addresses on-chain could be developed.

NFT Rarity Trading Platform It would be an innovative feature if users could easily exchange one rare NFT for a larger quantity of a non-rare NFT. Statements of intent could be used to allow users to express what they believe a rare NFT is worth and create a market through a matching engine.

AI Packager for Everything AI Wrapper can be used for almost anything. You just need to create a front-end interface for any task and use AI agents to complete user operations in the background.

Point-and-click games Simple and addictive games can be released on the new chain to help the chain increase its user base. Perhaps the brand scale can be further developed through network effects.

Games with AI Agents By introducing AI agents into any multiplayer game, users can interact with AI from the first experience, thus forming a rich gaming ecosystem. 16. Games with AI Agents By introducing AI agents into any multiplayer game, users can interact with AI from the first experience, thus forming a rich gaming ecosystem.

Customizable Pump.fun Develop a launchpad similar to Pump.fun, but with more customization options. Pump.fun’s strength is its simplicity and ease of use, limiting customization options to ensure users understand what they are purchasing. Slightly increasing customization capabilities may attract more users.

Applications that rely on order books The order book is a major breakthrough for high-performance chains, which rely on market makers to provide liquidity. Market makers need high TPS (transactions per second) and low fees to effectively provide liquidity. This is one of the main reasons why new chains such as Monad are highly anticipated.

NFT Series An NFT series does not have to have a grand plan from the beginning, but can be developed gradually over time. The most successful series often evolve from simple ideas to complex ecosystems.

Whitelisted Trading Platforms Build a platform where users can trade or monetize their soon-to-be-minted NFT whitelists. This platform could spark a trend in 2025 when the NFT market recovers.

Telegram Games Through virality and the right distribution strategy, such games could become instant hits. Existing games (such as Flappy Bird) could be replicated and experimented with by embedding a token system.

Airdrop Distribution Platform Design a tool focused on helping projects conduct airdrops. The platform can aggregate on-chain and off-chain (such as social data) information to help teams distribute tokens more efficiently.

On-chain analysis tool ranking The best resource on the market right now is Artemis’ chain comparison feature, but it’s still limited in functionality. A more comprehensive comparison tool could be developed to help users understand the usage and purpose of each chain.

On-chain decentralized measurement tools Although the degree of decentralization of a chain is subjective, there are currently only a few resources (such as L2beat) that provide this information. A platform that compares L2 with mainstream L1 (such as Solana and Sui) can be developed to increase transparency.

Putting stocks on the chain Putting stocks on the blockchain could potentially attract trillions of dollars in trading volume to current decentralized exchanges. No matter how difficult it is to achieve, this is a major goal in the crypto space.

Whitelist management platform Design a platform to help NFT projects create and manage whitelists in a more flexible way (not just raffles).

Applications designed specifically for AI agents Most people design applications with a human-centric mindset. If you switch to designing applications specifically for AI agents, you may make completely different decisions on product and distribution strategies.

Putting RWA on the chain Allowing users to take out loans on the chain using real estate or cars as collateral. Although it is extremely difficult to implement on a large scale, if it is achieved, it will bring a huge potential market.

Provide users with liquidity hedging tools Develop any tools that can help users hedge their illiquid investments (such as NFTs, SAFTs, real estate, etc.).

SAFT Trading Platform Create a market that allows investors to trade their SAFTs (Simple Agreement Future Tokens) to the public who are interested in these early investments. This will provide more liquidity options for investors and regular users.

Crypto Twitter Hit Rate Ranking Develop a tool that uses AI to scan historical content on crypto Twitter, analyze the prediction hit rate, expression method and confidence level of crypto Twitter celebrities on tokens, and accurately evaluate the accuracy of their public predictions.

Games with revenue Design a way to embed revenue into the game mechanics, such as a futures bet on a football team to win a game. This bet may be cashed out in a few months, and the idle funds in the meantime can generate revenue. Expanding this concept to other areas can create more gameplay.

Crypto recruitment matching platform Develop a recruitment platform that matches crypto projects with crypto native talent. By tapping into the unique skills of crypto natives, we help them build meaningful “crypto resumes” and connect them with teams that are in urgent need of quality talent.

Data Ownership Platform Develop any tool that allows users to profit from their data, such as computer data, health data, or advertising-related data. This data is not yet liquid at the consumer level. If data can be liquid, it will stimulate endless innovation possibilities.

Marketing Consulting Services For crypto natives who are familiar with the culture of the crypto community, we provide professional services to help projects improve their presence and user awareness on Crypto Twitter. Such services are of great value to projects in the crypto field.

Augmented Reality Treasure Hunt Create a platform that allows NFT projects (or other types of projects) to organize online and offline treasure hunts through augmented reality technology. This method is not only fun, but also enhances the community's ability to resist Sybil attacks and attracts users through real interaction.

A tweet generator for projects and founders The crypto industry is an attention economy, and any tool that can help teams capture attention is extremely valuable. Develop a tool that provides professional and efficient tweet templates and creative suggestions for project teams and founders.

AI Technical Analysis Assistant Train AI to recognize common technical analysis graphic patterns and develop a website where users only need to enter the token code and AI can generate detailed technical analysis reports, lowering the entry threshold.

On-chain anti-sybil attack tools Design a tool to help project teams identify real users on the chain while preventing multiple wallets or robots from performing malicious operations.

Ticket Distribution Platform Solve the current problem of concert or sporting event tickets being snapped up by bots and resold at high prices. Design a more efficient system to distribute tickets to people who actually want to attend the event.

Concert Ticket Identity System Help artists track the fans who actually attend the concerts and design innovative on-chain personalized interactive experiences based on these data. This will enhance the deep connection between artists and fans.

Crypto Tax Assistance Tools Using AI to simplify the complex crypto tax processing process. By analyzing each of the user's transactions, a simple and clear accounting method is generated for them. This is a potential billion-dollar market opportunity.

AI Agent Ranking Platform Design a platform to evaluate and rank the performance, innovation, and goal achievement of existing AI agents. Most AI agents on the market are not sufficiently differentiated, and this tool will help users understand the unique value of each agent.

TLDR educational platform in the crypto space Provide ordinary users with a crypto knowledge education platform, explain to them in the simplest way the core issues such as decentralization, the differences between BTC, ETH and Solana, and how to avoid fraud, so as to lower the entry threshold for novices.

AI Research Platform Create a platform that generates crypto research reports based entirely on AI. Similar to @aixbt_agent, but focused on generating 20-minute reading materials with higher content depth to meet users' needs for professional information.

AI Prediction Market Arbitrage Tool Train AI to understand the pricing logic of the prediction market and identify pricing deviations and arbitrage opportunities in the market by analyzing social media and public information. This tool can help users narrow market gaps and improve market efficiency.

AI Relevance Tracker Develop an AI tool that analyzes massive amounts of data to discover correlations between assets and emerging market betas, and identify arbitrage opportunities in the market for users. This project is similar to AI quantitative tools, although it is more difficult to develop, it has great potential.

NFT Feature Generation Launch Platform Create a feature generation platform designed specifically for NFT collections. High-quality versions will reduce the technical barriers to publishing NFT collections, encourage more creators to enter this field, and enhance overall market vitality.

Fake vs. real on-chain metrics dashboard Develop a dashboard that shows real usage and transaction volume on each chain, versus fake data. This tool will increase market transparency and force chains to attract users through innovation rather than false narratives.