Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/20 Update:

Trump and his wife used two currencies to plunder the liquidity of the cryptocurrency circle, and the entire Northwest Shanxi (Solana) became a mess

Fartcoin, the only AI Agent, rose against the trend and broke through 2 US dollars!

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!