Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 23:20
U Coin
U$0,01261-0,63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,095-7,61%

Donald Trump reported tens of millions in income for 2024, including over $57 million tied to cryptocurrencies, according to his newly filed 2025 public financial disclosure.

Trump Cashes In Big on Crypto and Name-Related Licensing Deals

On June 13, U.S. President Donald Trump submitted his 2025 annual financial disclosure to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, detailing income exceeding tens of millions from a mix of real estate, media, publishing, and digital asset-related ventures—including a massive haul from cryptocurrencies.

The standout figure in the filing was $57.4 million in cryptocurrency-related income reported through CIC Digital LLC and WLF Holdco LLC. That entity is tied to Trump’s NFT licensing deals and World Liberty Financial (WLF), with holdings in digital assets like ethereum (ETH). Trump also reported $33.8 million from the sale of the lease for the Trump Old Post Office property in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, income from golf resorts remained strong, with Trump National Doral generating $159,000 to $1.5 million and Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach earning between $1 million and $5 million. He disclosed earnings between $100,001 and $1 million from Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social.

Speaking engagements and book royalties also brought in millions—CIC Ventures, his speaking engagement firm, paid him $1 million to $5 million, and his publishing royalties from Winning Team Publishing ranged from $100,001 to $1 million. He also did well with royalties stemming from his Trump-themed sneakers, perfumes, and bibles.

Other income sources included over $1 million from DJT Holdings LLC and another $100,001 to $1 million from DJT Operations II LLC. Trump’s liabilities remain substantial as well, with debts exceeding $50 million tied to various real estate holdings. The income report filing also noted $5 million in licensing revenue tied to a venture in Vietnam.

The disclosure illustrates Trump’s expanding financial activity in digital assets and his continued income streams across traditional and emerging sectors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
以太坊
ETH$3 644,21-2,42%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11919-2,58%
NEAR
NEAR$2,776-7,25%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003178-14,61%
FUNToken
FUN$0,014479-12,26%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004886-2,66%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,013482-13,68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,131-7,53%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:01

Trending News

More

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH

Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million