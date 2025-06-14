A Hyperliquid address shorted a basket of tokens, with funding fees totaling $2.275 million in three days PANews 2025/06/14 11:59

XRP $3,1957 -8,47% ETH $3 643,5 -2,29% DOGE $0,24356 -7,75% PEPE $0,00001283 -8,55%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, Hyperliquid address 0xa31...8ad1e started shorting a basket of tokens including ETH, PEPE, and DOGE on June 12: DOGE and XRP had the largest short position profits, at $2.48 million and $1.4 million respectively, while HYPE had a short position loss of $3.21 million. Currently, 14 of the 16 short positions are in a floating profit state, with a total position size of $57.5 million. It is worth mentioning that the funding fee alone made a profit of $2.275 million in three days.