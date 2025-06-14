Silver and Platinum Break out as Dollar Hedge Game Shifts

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 11:45
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031-11.42%

Silver and platinum are exploding higher as investors rotate out of gold, triggering a powerful surge fueled by dollar weakness, soaring ETF inflows, and tightening industrial supply.

Silver and Platinum Prices Soar With US Debt Mounting and Demand Tightening

Silver and platinum rallied sharply in June as investors diversified away from gold amid rising concerns over U.S. dollar weakness. Silver climbed above $36 per ounce, a 13-year high, while platinum hit $1,273, its strongest level in four years. Both metals have advanced substantially, driven by fears that gold may now be overvalued. With the dollar’s safe-haven appeal diminishing, market participants are shifting to other precious metals with solid industrial fundamentals.

MKS Pamp analyst Nicky Shiels was quoted by the Financial Times as saying: “Gold is the preferred dollar hedge, and this is the next iteration of that trade.” She emphasized that growing U.S. debt concerns are reinforcing demand for alternatives. Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen more than 300 tonnes of inflows this month—double May’s figures. Suki Cooper of Standard Chartered noted:

The analyst added that the current gold-to-silver ratio of 93—well above the historical average—signals that silver remains undervalued.

Industrial demand further supports the outlook. Silver is essential in solar panels, batteries, and glass coatings, while platinum remains vital in auto catalytic converters and industrial applications. Cooper highlighted a tightening market:

Slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption continues to underpin platinum usage, while Chinese demand for platinum jewelry is rebounding. As above-ground inventories shrink, both metals are positioned for continued investor interest and potential price gains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
以太坊
ETH$3,644.21-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11919-2.58%
NEAR
NEAR$2.776-7.25%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003178-14.61%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014479-12.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004886-2.66%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013482-13.68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.131-7.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:01

Trending News

More

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH

Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million