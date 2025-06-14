Ripple and SEC Renew Efforts to Resolve Long-Running XRP Lawsuit

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 08:45
U Coin
U$0.01264-0.78%
瑞波币
XRP$3.1969-8.44%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.000116-0.30%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04051-0.58%

Ripple and the SEC have reignited efforts to end their dispute over XRP, aiming to dissolve the final injunction, unlock $125 million, and cement a long-awaited settlement.

Ripple and SEC Push Court to Finalize XRP Case, Dissolve Final Injunction and Free Escrowed Funds

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs Inc. jointly filed a motion on June 12 requesting that District Judge Analisa Torres issue an indicative ruling to dissolve a civil injunction and allow the distribution of over $125 million in escrowed penalty funds. The two parties are seeking relief under Rules 62.1 and 60(b) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

The motion states: “These parties seek a ruling as to whether, upon their joint motion … the Court would dissolve the injunction included in the Final Judgment in this matter … and order that the escrow account holding the $125,035,150 civil penalty imposed against Ripple by the Final Judgment be released and distributed with $50 million paid to the SEC in full satisfaction of that penalty and the remainder paid to Ripple.” The SEC and Ripple added:

The Second Circuit is involved because the case is on appeal, limiting the district court’s authority to modify its judgment. An indicative ruling would signal Judge Torres’ willingness to grant the relief, allowing the appellate court to temporarily return the case for that purpose.

Judge Torres had previously rejected a similar request on May 8, citing that the motion did not demonstrate “exceptional circumstances” as required for altering a final judgment. This time, the parties emphasized that the proposed resolution would avoid protracted litigation and support judicial efficiency. They further argued that the motion aligns with the SEC’s evolving policy under interim Chairman Mark Uyeda, noting the regulator’s recent decision to drop several crypto enforcement actions.

In their filing, the SEC and Ripple urged the Court to issue the ruling as a step toward finalizing a long-contested legal matter. They concluded:

“Doing so would promote efficiency and the policy favoring settlements, obviate the need for additional litigation in this Court and the Court of Appeals, and be consistent with the SEC’s recent actions in other crypto registration cases,” the filing adds.

The underlying case centers on the SEC’s allegation that Ripple’s sale of XRP constituted an unregistered securities offering. This high-profile legal battle, which began in December 2020, has been a focal point in the debate over how U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets. A resolution would mark a pivotal moment for regulatory clarity concerning XRP and similar cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
以太坊
ETH$3,662.69-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11898-2.68%
NEAR
NEAR$2.8-6.66%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003178-14.38%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014596-12.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004892-3.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013495-13.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.211-7.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:01

Trending News

More

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH

Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million