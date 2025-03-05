Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

PANews
2025/03/05 15:28
Notcoin
NOT$0.00207-10.89%

Author: Crypto Stream

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Is now the best time to buy the dip in Bitcoin?

The market plunged 10% overnight, completely offsetting the rising effect of the US strategic cryptocurrency reserve. Retail investors are panic selling and market sentiment has dropped to freezing point. But the actual situation may be better than it seems. Here are my market views:

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Why can the global M2 money supply drive Bitcoin's rise?

Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to changes in the global money supply. As the "most sensitive asset" to liquidity changes (a term coined by global liquidity research firm CrossBorder Capital), experts estimate that its correlation with money supply is as high as 40%.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Analysis of the current trend of M2 money supply:

The M2 supply has bottomed out around January this year. Historical data shows that the impact of M2 on Bitcoin prices has a lag effect of 40-70 days. This means that its bottoming-out liquidity will most likely drive Bitcoin up in the medium term, and this transmission mechanism may take effect as soon as 20 days later.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Analysis on the impact of tariff policies on the market

Trade war fears are hitting the market, and the decline in US risk appetite is a significant negative for risk assets. But I think the impact of tariffs has been fully digested by the market, and the primary verification indicator is the flow of ETF funds:

ETF fund flows and changes in market expectations

The outflow of ETF funds has slowed down significantly. Institutional investors have basically completed pricing in the impact of tariffs last week, and it is expected that there will be no larger-scale withdrawal of funds this week. It is worth noting that there are signs of bargain-hunting inflows in the market.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Selling crowd analysis

The current selling pressure mainly comes from two groups: retail investors who sell in panic, and institutional players who are well prepared. It is worth noting that retail investors may have misjudged expectations of policy delays.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Technical Analysis of CME Futures Gap

Another potential negative factor is the CME Bitcoin futures gap. This phenomenon refers to the gap between the Bitcoin spot price and the futures opening price when the CME exchange is closed for the weekend. Although the gap does not necessarily trigger an immediate sell-off, the common psychological expectation of traders that the gap must be filled will increase short-term selling pressure. It is worth noting that the technical gap was filled on March 4, and this influencing factor has been eliminated from the current price equation.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Based on the above analysis, we can summarize the three core driving factors that led to yesterday's price fluctuations:

• Insiders shorted after the announcement

• Long positions are forced to close

• A large influx of new short positions

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Finally, I think there are not many negative factors left at the moment, and we can focus on the positive news that may come on March 7.

BTC prices have fallen back to pre-announcement levels, and I think buying at current levels offers an excellent risk-reward ratio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

PANews reported on July 24 that Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, said in a live broadcast: "We are eager to reward the community that has supported our platform over the past
alon
ALON$0.004477-27.14%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11904-2.49%
NEAR
NEAR$2.76-8.51%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00315-16.64%
SOON
SOON$0.1444-1.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:16
Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP

Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as PUMP continues to fall, Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng (Machi Big Brother)'s PUMP long position has now suffered a floating
Moonveil
MORE$0.10758+18.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00786-0.50%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00315-16.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:52
Fartcoin derivatives open interest ranks among the top ten, speculative boom emerges

Fartcoin derivatives open interest ranks among the top ten, speculative boom emerges

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk , Fartcoin ( FARTCOIN ), a meme coin of Solana ecosystem, has now become one of the top ten tokens in
Boom
BOOM$0.01452+16.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001828-10.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00786-0.50%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.518-9.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:33

Trending News

More

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP

Fartcoin derivatives open interest ranks among the top ten, speculative boom emerges

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH

A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times