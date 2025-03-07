Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7)

PANews
2025/03/07 10:15
Threshold
T$0.01786-9.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00183-10.55%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1348-9.71%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0010804-8.66%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000882-0.16%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/7 Update:
Trump's reserve plan is implemented, BTC falls below $85,000. There are not many hot spots on the chain, and non-mainstream inscriptions are rising secretly.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

PANews reported on July 24 that Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, said in a live broadcast: "We are eager to reward the community that has supported our platform over the past
alon
ALON$0.004462-27.38%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11905-2.44%
NEAR
NEAR$2.771-7.69%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003156-16.64%
SOON
SOON$0.1445-0.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:16
Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP

Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as PUMP continues to fall, Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng (Machi Big Brother)'s PUMP long position has now suffered a floating
Moonveil
MORE$0.10641+16.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00789+0.25%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003156-16.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:52
Fartcoin derivatives open interest ranks among the top ten, speculative boom emerges

Fartcoin derivatives open interest ranks among the top ten, speculative boom emerges

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk , Fartcoin ( FARTCOIN ), a meme coin of Solana ecosystem, has now become one of the top ten tokens in
Boom
BOOM$0.01422+14.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001849-8.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00789+0.25%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.52632-9.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:33

Trending News

More

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP

Fartcoin derivatives open interest ranks among the top ten, speculative boom emerges

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH

A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times