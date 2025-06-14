Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 04:17
Digital Oil Memecoin
OIL$0.0001901-9.43%
U Coin
U$0.01263-0.86%

U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday as escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran sent oil prices soaring and investors retreating from risk assets. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.79%, while the S&P 500 closed down 1.13% and the Nasdaq lost 1.30%. 

Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities late Thursday evening, prompting retaliatory missile launches from Iran during the final hours of Friday’s U.S. trading session.

Oil and defense stocks climbed. Brent crude jumped more than 7%, briefly surging 14% during Asia trading hours, while WTI crude approached $74 a barrel. 

ExxonMobil rose around 2%, and defense firms Lockheed Martin and RTX gained about 3% each. Gold rose 1.4% to $3,432 an ounce, nearing its April record.

The sell-off ended what was shaping up to be a positive week for equities. 

Global markets followed suit. European and Asian equities posted losses of more than 1%. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year note climbing 7.9 basis points to 4.436%, reversing earlier declines on safe-haven demand. The dollar also rebounded, gaining 0.5%.

President Trump urged Iran to return to nuclear talks and warned of further consequences, citing a missed 60-day deadline. Meanwhile, Iran canceled planned negotiations with the U.S.

Economically, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose sharply to 60.5 in June, topping forecasts and suggesting resilient consumer outlooks despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Investors now face renewed inflation risks from rising oil prices and uncertainty around future Federal Reserve actions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
以太坊
ETH$3,662.69-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11898-2.68%
NEAR
NEAR$2.8-6.66%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003178-14.38%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014596-12.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004892-3.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013495-13.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.211-7.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:01

Trending News

More

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH

Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million