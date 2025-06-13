Greeks.live: 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expire, and the main players increase their positions in put options

PANews reported on June 13 that according to data from Adam@Greeks.live, a total of 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expired on June 13. The Put Call Ratio of BTC options is 0.9, with a maximum pain point of $106,000 and a nominal value of $2.93 billion; the Put Call Ratio of ETH options is 1.13, with a maximum pain point of $2,650 and a nominal value of $620 million. The delivery volume accounts for about 8% of the total position, which has fallen again after the rebound last week.

In terms of implied volatility (IV), BTC is still hovering at a low level, while ETH has risen significantly, indicating that recent volatility strategies have more room for operation on ETH. The market volatility premium (VRP) is at a high level this week, reflecting the extremely low market volatility. Despite today's adjustment, VRP is still high.

In addition, combined with the block trading data, it is shown that the main players in the market are currently increasing their positions in put options and entering a defensive phase. Recently, due to geopolitical factors, the market's risk aversion has increased, and the price of cryptocurrencies has shown a significant correction.

