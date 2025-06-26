ASIC appoints panel to investigate ASX's failed blockchain project

PANews
2025/06/26 14:20
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000773-4.68%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has appointed a three-person expert team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), focusing on its governance structure and risk management system. The investigation is directly due to the failure of the ASX's $163 million blockchain clearing system CHESS replacement project, which was terminated in November 2022 after seven years of development, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $170 million.

The investigation team is led by former Westpac executive Rob Whitfield and includes many senior financial industry figures. They are required to submit rectification suggestions before March 31, 2026. ASX has previously been sued by ASIC for information disclosure issues in the project and paid a fine of $684,000 for violating market rules. Analysts pointed out that the monopoly position has led to the inefficiency of ASX, and the failure of the blockchain project has further damaged investor trust. At present, ASX has completely abandoned blockchain technology and turned to traditional system upgrades.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000155-11.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:02
Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01379-4.50%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000615+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 06:12
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:19

Trending News

More

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market