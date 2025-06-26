Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $60.4085 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews
2025/06/26 11:52
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000003198+37.84%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011618-2.68%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$60.4085 million yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$55.1809 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.463 billion.

The second is Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.2276 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$351 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.913 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.127 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000155-11.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:02
Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01379-4.50%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000615+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 06:12
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:19

Trending News

More

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market