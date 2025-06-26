Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves PANews 2025/06/26 10:21

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Digital Commodities Capital Corp. announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, issuing up to 20 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit, with an estimated total fundraising of $3 million. The net proceeds from this financing will be used to increase the company's Bitcoin reserves.