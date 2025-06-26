U.S. Senator Lummis wants two encryption bills passed by 2026

PANews
2025/06/26 08:55
U Coin
U$0.01279+0.47%

PANews June 26 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the Bitcoin Policy Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Congress is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill "CLARITY Act" and the stable currency "GENIUS Act" "before the end of this calendar year", and she will be "very disappointed" if it is not passed before 2026. As the chairperson of the Senate Banking Committee's Digital Assets Subcommittee, she admitted that there are challenges in promoting bipartisan consensus, and some Democrats have called for an investigation into possible conflicts of interest in the Trump family's crypto business first.

Lummis hopes to have the two bills ready by 2026, but this time is later than Bo Hines, executive director of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Digital Assets, said in May. Hines speculated that the CLARITY Act may be ready before the August congressional recess. Trump said in June that he was willing to sign a bill without "additional clauses." Because the Republicans have a weak advantage in the House of Representatives, the two bills may need the support of some Democrats to pass.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000155-11.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:02
Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01379-4.50%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000615+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 06:12
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:19

Trending News

More

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market