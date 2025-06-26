Tether CEO: It is expected that 1 trillion AI agents will use Bitcoin and USDT for transactions within 15 years

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino predicted that in the next 15 years, there will be 1 trillion AI agents in the world using Bitcoin and USDT for machine-to-machine transactions. He pointed out that traditional banks are unlikely to open accounts for AI agents, so self-hosted crypto wallets will become the infrastructure of the AI economy. Ardoino emphasized that USDT, as the most traded stablecoin, will become the preferred payment tool for AI agents. Tether has already made arrangements for this, launching a wallet development kit in November last year, and establishing the Tether Data department and Tether AI platform this year, committed to building a peer-to-peer network that supports billions of AI agents. Tether has now moved its headquarters to El Salvador and continues to expand its investment in AI and blockchain infrastructure. The company believes that crypto assets will become the key settlement layer in the era of the machine economy.

