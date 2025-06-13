Polkadot community proposes to use 501,000 DOTs to set up Bitcoin reserves

PANews
2025/06/13 15:24

PANews reported on June 13 that Polkadot community members proposed to set up a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the treasury, planning to use 501,000 DOTs, of which 500,000 will be used to gradually convert to decentralized non-custodial BTC assets tBTC, and 1,000 will be used for transaction fees. The proposal aims to enhance the long-term stability and risk resistance of the treasury through asset diversification.

The specific implementation method is to use the Rolling DCA mechanism of the Hydration protocol to sell DOT in small amounts every day for one year and convert it into tBTC, while creating additional income for the treasury through the lending function. The transaction frequency is once every 20 blocks, and the total transaction volume for the whole year is 500,000 DOT. After every accumulated 0.25 tBTC, it will be injected into the liquidity pool.

Although the proposal is considered a reasonable allocation of funds, accounting for about 2.8% of the total new minting in the treasury over the next year, some community members have questioned its timing and effectiveness. The proposal is still in the forum discussion stage and has not yet been officially implemented.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
以太坊
ETH$3,657.41-2.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11903-2.53%
NEAR
NEAR$2.801-6.78%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003202-14.08%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014661-11.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has sold 73.64 million PENGUs in exchange for 3.13 million USDC at a transaction price of $0.042,
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.041129-8.82%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:11

Trending News

More

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH