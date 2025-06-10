Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 23:18
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031-11.42%
Chainlink
LINK$18.39-5.78%
Raydium
RAY$3.16-5.78%

The Los Angeles riots have ignited fears of escalating social unrest, prompting Robert Kiyosaki and Ray Dalio to link the events to the possible onset of a civil war fueled by economic collapse.

Both financial heavyweights are urging people to prepare, with Kiyosaki calling for a shift away from fiat currency to Bitcoin, gold, and silver as safe-haven assets.

Bitcoin, gold and silver

Kiyosaki Says Ditch Fiat And Buy Gold, Bitcoin And Silver

Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, warned of an impending economic collapse in a June 9 post on X. 

“I believe we and the world are in for a long, hot, violent summer,” Kiyosaki wrote in the post.

He specifically mentioned the ICE raids in Los Angeles that have erupted into mass violence as a sign that a “CIVIL WAR has begun.” 

Kiyosaki tied the turmoil to The Fourth Turning, which is a historical theory that suggests society enters a period of profound crisis and transformation every 80 years. 

“Past 4th Turnings were the Great Depression/WWII, the Civil War, and the American Revolution,” Kiyosaki said.

The root cause for the unraveling is economic, he said. More specifically, he blames bankers, who he says are “stealing the wealth of people via FAKE money.”

He urged his over 2.7 million followers on X to safeguard their wealth, ditch fiat currency, and instead “save gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” which he called “sound money.”

Dalio Says Failing Economies Will Ignite Civil War

Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund manager who founded Bridgewater Associates, also expressed concerns over the emergence of a civil war in a June 9 post on X.

He said the US has entered a “late-cycle debt dynamic” at both the state and federal levels. That’s leading to the breaking down of the domestic order and what he describes as ”some form of ‘civil war.”’ We are now in the ”pre-civil war stage,” he said.

That’s not just the US and Dalio says there’s a “classic toxic mix” of factors that often lead to a civil war that are present globally.

“The single most reliable leading indicator of civil war or revolution is bankrupt government finances combined with big wealth gaps,” he said. ”Those places (cities, states, and countries) that have the largest wealth gaps, the largest debts, and the worst declines in incomes are most likely to have the greatest conflicts.”

Bitcoin Climbs Above $108K

Bitcoin is now just 2.8% below its all-time high of $111,970, according to CoinMarketCap. The king of cryptos traded at $108,588 at 12:53 p.m. EST after rising 0.85% in the past 24 hours..

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
以太坊
ETH$3,657.41-2.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11903-2.53%
NEAR
NEAR$2.801-6.78%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003202-14.08%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014661-11.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has sold 73.64 million PENGUs in exchange for 3.13 million USDC at a transaction price of $0.042,
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.041129-8.82%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:11

Trending News

More

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH