Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 12:10
Major
MAJOR$0.16875-12.90%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003457-4.34%

The cryptocurrency market plunged on Friday, June 13, as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled investors. 

Following news that Israel had launched a major military operation against Iran, digital assets tumbled sharply. The total crypto market capitalization dropped 7% over the past 24 hours to $3.3 trillion.

Bitcoin (BTC) declined around 5%, trading at $103,464 as of press time. Ethereum (ETH) fell 10% to $2,471, while Solana (SOL) dropped 11% to $141. XRP (XRP) and BNB (BNB) also lost ground, down 6% and 4% respectively.

Data from CoinGlass shows that crypto liquidations surged 125% in a single day, reaching $1.2 billion. Open interest across crypto futures markets fell 9.7% to $142 billion, while the relative strength index sank to 28, indicating the market had entered oversold territory.

Despite the selloff, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, compiled by software firm Alternative, remained in the “Greed” zone at 61, though down 10 points from the previous day. The drop in sentiment reflects investor uncertainty, as traders assess the risk of broader conflict.

The market turmoil followed an early morning attack by Israel on Iran. According to a Reuters report, Israeli forces hit multiple high-value targets, including uranium enrichment facilities in Natanz, ballistic missile production sites, and the headquarters of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran. Iranian state media reported the death of General Hossein Salami and civilian casualties, including children.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes marked the beginning of “Operation Rising Lion,” a campaign aimed at neutralizing Iran’s nuclear threat. Israel has declared a state of emergency, closed its main airport, and raised air defenses in anticipation of retaliatory attacks.

Iran has promised a “harsh response.” U.S. secretary of state Marco Rubio confirmed the United States was not involved in the strike, emphasizing that American priorities lie in protecting its forces in the region.

Apart from cryptocurrencies, traditional financial markets bore the brunt as well. U.S. stock futures dropped 1.5% across major indexes, and European markets opened lower by a similar margin. Meanwhile, safe-haven assets surged slightly.

Gold rose 0.75% to $3,428 per ounce, and the 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 4.32%. Crude oil, often seen as a geopolitical risk proxy, surged about 10% to $74 per barrel, according to data from Market Watch.

With tensions climbing and the potential for regional war rising, both crypto and global markets could see continued volatility. Risk appetite may weaken further, pushing capital into safer, more liquid assets until the situation stabilizes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
以太坊
ETH$3,655.71-2.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11936-2.25%
NEAR
NEAR$2.798-6.42%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003212-13.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014742-11.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?

Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?

Author: TechFlow Whenever the market is good, FUD is inevitable. Today, a piece of news made everyone worry about the price of ETH again: Validators of the Ethereum network are
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003914-8.07%
以太坊
ETH$3,655.71-2.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:00

Trending News

More

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?

A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH