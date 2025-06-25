In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 226 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated PANews 2025/06/25 23:30

PANews reported on June 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $226 million, of which $133 million was for long orders and $92.9459 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $74.1591 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $63.1389 million.