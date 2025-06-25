US President Trump: We will have talks with Iran next week

PANews
2025/06/25 22:25
Salamanca
PANews June 25 news, US President Trump: I don't think it's necessary to reach an agreement with Iran. We will have talks with Iran next week. We will again ask Iran to meet the previous conditions. We will not make demands on nuclear weapons, and they don't have nuclear weapons now.

Trump also said that he had a good meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky and would meet with Russian President Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

