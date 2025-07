Grove receives $1 billion in support from Sky Ecosystem to promote CLO asset on-chain PANews 2025/06/25 21:12

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, the decentralized financial protocol Grove was officially launched today and received a $1 billion allocation from the DeFi lending giant Sky ecosystem to invest in tokenized collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Grove aims to introduce on-chain capital into regulated traditional credit markets and provide real-world asset exposure to crypto projects. The protocol is the latest autonomous unit "Star" under Sky's "Endgame" plan.