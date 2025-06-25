EU plans to ignore ECB warnings and push forward new stablecoin regulations

PANews
2025/06/25 18:20
Forward
FORWARD$0.000261-28.29%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0406-0.49%

PANews reported on June 25 that the Financial Times reported that the European Commission will announce new rules for the fast-growing stablecoin market in the coming days, rejecting the European Central Bank's warning that the new rules could threaten the stability of regional banks during periods of market volatility. The new guidelines will make it clear that stablecoins of the same brand issued outside the EU can be interchangeable with versions permitted in the EU market, thus filling the gap in EU law in the field of cryptocurrencies. Previously, European Central Bank President Lagarde warned that stablecoins could pose risks to monetary policy and financial stability, calling for strict supervision when operating across borders. Despite this, the European Commission still insists on promoting relevant rules, emphasizing that risks are controllable, and recommends that national regulators conduct their own assessments and strengthen safeguards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000155-11.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:02
Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01378-4.57%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000615+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 06:12
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:19

Trending News

More

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

Trump: Simple tariffs of 15% to 50% will be imposed on most countries

Quid Miner launches mobile crypto mining app for Bitcoin, DOGE, and altcoin investors