NYSE applies for rule change to support listing of Truth Social’s BTC-ETH ETF, which will hold Bitcoin and Ethereum in a 75:25 ratio

PANews
2025/06/25 15:51
比特币
BTC$118,939.17-0.45%
以太坊
ETH$3,634.23-2.66%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00233263-2.31%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006338-7.04%

PANews reported on June 25 that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has submitted a rule change application to support the listing of the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF proposed by Trump Media & Technology Group. If approved, the ETF will hold Bitcoin and Ethereum in a ratio of 75:25, with Crypto.com serving as the custodian and liquidity provider.

The application was submitted through the 19b-4 procedure of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is an important procedural step for the ETF to be publicly traded, but it does not guarantee final approval. Previously, Trump’s media announced plans to raise $2.4 billion to establish a Bitcoin reserve, but has not yet announced specific purchase plans.

Earlier news, NYSE Arca has submitted 19b-4 application documents for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000155-11.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:02
Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01378-4.70%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000615+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 06:12
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004905+6.39%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013821-13.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.15-7.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:01

Trending News

More

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK promises to use 1% of its revenue for BONK ecosystem head token

Quid Miner launches mobile crypto mining app for Bitcoin, DOGE, and altcoin investors