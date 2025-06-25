Pop Mart’s three-stage rocket: How does Labubu use emotional value to leverage a trillion-dollar market?

PANews
2025/06/25 15:00
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0036-18.91%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000615+0.65%
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.012892-16.23%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000343-5.19%

Author: Yue Xiaoyu

Pop Mart’s three-stage rocket: How does Labubu use emotional value to leverage a trillion-dollar market?

Why is Pop Mart’s Labubu so popular?

First of all, Labubu’s design is very unique.

Different from the sweet image of traditional trendy toys, Labubu’s style is simply about individuality and rebellion, which actually satisfies the emotional values of young people.

Consumers regard it as an "emotional container" and gain a sense of belonging and personal expression through collecting, modifying and sharing dolls.

Emotional value is the foundation, and the starting point of a trend is emotion.

Secondly, Pop Mart’s blind box mechanism and hunger marketing can stimulate consumers’ dopamine-driven purchasing impulse.

Strict control over production capacity has led to a shortage of babies, with the secondary market premium being dozens of times higher (such as a 1284% premium on the Vans co-branded model). In fact, there are rumors that Pop Mart even has a secondary market operator.

I don’t know if this is true, but Pop Mart officials did condone or indirectly support scalpers in hoarding goods, adding fuel to the fire and creating the illusion of scarcity.

Third, it is the star effect.

Thai female star Lisa posted Labubu on Instagram many times, triggering a global craze. Later, European and American stars such as Rihanna and Beckham also joined in, greatly increasing the exposure of Labubu.

Through the overseas expansion strategy of "Southeast Asia first, Europe and the United States later", Pop Mart combined localized operations to accurately reach various regions. In addition, with high-end site selection and celebrity endorsements, it has created a light luxury brand image, making Labubu a global trend.

This is exactly the same as the way the previous NFT (called digital collectibles in China) craze developed.

In short, to put it in a nutshell, the rise of Pop Mart is a three-stage rocket: emotional value -> marketing amplification -> social detonation.

Level 1: Emotional Ignition

Through unique design and cultural resonance, Labubu ignites consumers' demand for personal expression and emotional sustenance, laying the foundation for a craze.

Level 2: Mechanism Acceleration

Blind boxes, limited sales and hunger marketing act as "boosters" to amplify market demand through scarcity and speculative psychology, driving up the secondary market boom.

Level 3: Social Detonation

The celebrity effect and social media communication act as "detonators", transforming Labubu into a global social currency and driving viral spread.

This model has been verified many times by Pop Mart. As early as 2016, Pop Mart launched the first popular Molly series, followed by the Dimoo series in 2018, and now the Labubu series.

This shows that this model is indeed effective and can be used repeatedly.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000155-11.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:02
Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01378-4.70%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000615+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 06:12
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004905+6.39%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013821-13.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.15-7.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:01

Trending News

More

Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK promises to use 1% of its revenue for BONK ecosystem head token

Quid Miner launches mobile crypto mining app for Bitcoin, DOGE, and altcoin investors