Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services PANews 2025/06/25 13:57

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Glodon News, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on June 24, 2025, the company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Via BTC Holdings Limited ("Via BTC") to carry out strategic cooperation. The Group will deepen cooperation with ViaBTC through the establishment of a joint venture to jointly conduct: (i) cryptocurrency over-the-counter (OTC) transactions; (ii) provide asset management and family office services to OTC and/or cryptocurrency mining customers; and (iii) other potential business cooperation, including but not limited to establishing Bitcoin (BTC) reserves and developing a virtual asset trading and virtual asset management platform licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission.