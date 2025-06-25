Coinbase will perform a system upgrade for about 3 hours on July 19, during which some services will be affected PANews 2025/06/25 07:02

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, the Coinbase system upgrade is scheduled to be carried out at 22:00 on July 19, Beijing time. The upgrade is expected to take 3 hours. During the upgrade, transactions on Coinbase․com (simple transactions and advanced transactions), deposits and withdrawals, transfers from Coinbase, and the use of Coinbase cards will be unavailable, and funds transferred to Coinbase may be delayed.