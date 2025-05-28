Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.28) PANews 2025/05/28 10:39

SOL $191.5 -5.40% MORE $0.1111 +20.87% MEME $0.001889 -6.62% AI $0.1367 -7.44% MEMES $0.00008833 -0.01%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓5/28 Update:

Raydium’s DEX accounts for more than 50% on sol

$Trenches live broadcast concept, pump VC endorsement

$olivia is the first political AI agent ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!