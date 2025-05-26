Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.26)

PANews
2025/05/26 09:59
Memecoin
MEME$0.001873-7.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1365-7.33%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008833-0.01%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓5/26 Update:
$Moonpig topped 100 million, James Wynn: I did not sell
$Italianrot foreign Shanhaijing TK hot meme, $zeus Zeus combined with pepe
Alliance background project Gitfish opened at a low price

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.26)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

PANews reported on July 24 that Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, said in a live broadcast: "We are eager to reward the community that has supported our platform over the past
alon
ALON$0.004758-22.07%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11918-2.51%
NEAR
NEAR$2.783-7.14%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003209-12.41%
SOON
SOON$0.1453+0.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:16
Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?

Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?

Author: TechFlow Whenever the market is good, FUD is inevitable. Today, a piece of news made everyone worry about the price of ETH again: Validators of the Ethereum network are
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003921-7.63%
以太坊
ETH$3,650.24-2.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:00
A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has sold 73.64 million PENGUs in exchange for 3.13 million USDC at a transaction price of $0.042,
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.041368-8.26%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:11

Trending News

More

Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?

A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations, and his BTC and PEPE long orders have lost about $386,000

Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP