Coin responds to the "SparkKitty virus infection" incident: related high-risk functions have not been activated, and user data is always safe

PANews
2025/06/24 21:15
PANews reported on June 24 that Coincoin issued an announcement. In response to the article " Coincoin suspected of being infected with a new malicious virus" published by Securelist today, Coincoin said that a third-party SDK was indeed implanted, but the relevant high-risk functions were never activated from beginning to end, and user data was always safe. Coincoin stated that the SDK is only used for daily activity statistics, and the high-risk interfaces involving album permissions and image uploads have been fully disabled, without affecting user privacy. Currently, Coincoin has launched a full code review, accelerated the release of security versions, and upgraded security processes, and promised to continue to strengthen platform security protection.

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
PANews2025/07/24 07:00
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
比特币
BTC$118,982.82-0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35

