Fed Chairman Powell: Despite increased uncertainty, the economy is in a solid position

PANews
2025/06/24 20:38

PANews June 24 news, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell submitted semi-annual monetary policy report testimony to Congress, Powell pointed out that the Fed remains focused on achieving its dual mission goals of maximizing employment and stabilizing prices for the benefit of the American people. Despite increased uncertainty, the economy is in a solid position. The unemployment rate remains low and the labor market is at or near maximum employment. The inflation rate has fallen sharply, but is still slightly above the Fed's long-term target of 2%. The Fed is mindful of the two-way risks of their dual mission.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6961-10.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:00
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.12215+29.94%
Particl
PART$0.1723+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
比特币
BTC$118,982.82-0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35

Trending News

More

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

CoinShares obtains EU MiCA license, becoming the first licensed crypto asset management company

Trump&#039;s AI plan eases data center rules, strips federal DEI guidelines