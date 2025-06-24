Iran's National Security Council: Iran's armed forces do not trust enemy statements and will respond to any further aggression at any time PANews 2025/06/24 16:39

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Iranian media Fars News, the Supreme Committee of the National Security Council of Iran stated that the Iranian armed forces do not trust the enemy's remarks and will respond to any further aggression at any time. The committee also stated that the victory forced Israel to unilaterally accept defeat and stop the aggression. Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed that Iran had launched two missiles at Israel, but both were intercepted. Israel then threatened to retaliate with force and attack targets in the center of Tehran. In response, several Iranian official media denied that Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement.