The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews
2025/06/24 11:16
比特币
BTC$118 862,74-0,47%
Moonveil
MORE$0,12655+35,85%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1367-6,56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,18-6,66%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto market rebounded from the bottom, with a general increase of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 4.26% in 24 hours, once rising above $106,000, and now reported $105,000. Ethereum (ETH) rose 7.37%, breaking through $2,400. In addition, the AI sector rose 13.44% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Bittensor (TAO), Fetch.ai (FET), and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) rose 13.71%, 17.29%, and 18.52%, respectively.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: RWA sector rose 12.33% in 24 hours, among which Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Plume (PLUME) rose 11.78% and 13.39% respectively; NFT sector rose 10.88%, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Moca Coin (MOCA) rose 14.05% and 29.13% respectively.

In terms of other sectors, the Layer2 sector rose 10.17% in 24 hours, and Movement (MOVE) rose 34.66%; the DeFi sector rose 9.97%, and Jupiter (JUP) rose 15.78%; the Meme sector rose 9.15%, and SPX6900 (SPX) rose 17.64%; the Layer1 sector rose 6.12%, and Sui (SUI) rose 12.03%; the PayFi sector rose 6.22%, and Telcoin (TEL) rose 25.00%; the CeFi sector rose 2.85%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,7016-9,27%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:00
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
比特币
BTC$118 855,03-0,48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0,12656+35,02%
Particl
PART$0,1723+0,29%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24

Trending News

More

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX

Trump&#039;s AI plan eases data center rules, strips federal DEI guidelines