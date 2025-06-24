Midnight Network Releases NIGHT Token Economics and “Glacier Airdrop” Mechanism

PANews
2025/06/24 09:45
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004866+3.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01745-3.16%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Coindesk, the privacy-focused blockchain project Midnight Network released a token economics white paper and announced in advance the "Glacier Airdrop" mechanism for the native NIGHT token, which will be available next month. The "Glacier Drop" will be carried out in three phases, involving eight major blockchain ecosystems such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

During the 60-day claiming period starting in July, eligible wallets holding at least $100 in native tokens at the time of the pre-snapshot can claim the full quota. This is followed by a 30-day "treasure hunt mine" phase, where unclaimed tokens will be redistributed to participants who complete computing tasks through a mechanism similar to proof of work. After the mainnet goes online later this year, it will enter a four-year "lost and found" phase, where original claimants who missed the initial claim can recover part of the quota through self-verification. To prevent supply shocks, NIGHT tokens will be randomly unlocked in four times over 360 days. Fahmi Syed, chairman of the Midnight Foundation, said that this mechanism embodies the vision of "rational privacy" and allows developers to finely control on-chain data sharing. The qualification snapshot has been completed and is now open for query.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.7075-9.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:00
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.12156+29.91%
Particl
PART$0.1716-0.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
比特币
BTC$119,047.08-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35

Trending News

More

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

More than $50 million USDC was destroyed in the USDC Treasury

Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX