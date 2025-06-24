Fortune 500 firm Fiserv to launch stablecoin on Solana

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:23
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05788-5.53%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000125-0.15%

Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, plans to launch a bank-friendly stablecoin that it says will go live on Solana in the coming months.

In an announcement, Fiserv said the stablecoin will leverage the technology of Paxos and Circle, issuer of USDC (USDC). FIUSD, the new U.S. dollar backed digital asset, will go live on Solana (SOL) by the end of 2025, Fiserv said in a press release.

FIUSD to integrate Fiserv’s banking system

Fiserv plans to integrate the new stablecoin with the firm’s existing banking and payments system, with the infrastructure allowing customers easier and more efficient access to digital services via their banking and payment flows.

Fiserv’s platform is also designed to leverage the firm’s Finxact core processing system as the underlying ledger. The platform will also connect to Fiserv’s various systems, including cloud-native orchestration, payments, and banking.

According to the team, FIUSD’s launch will expand Fiserv’s global reach, bringing more users from across 10,000 financial institutions into the network. The company also boasts six million merchant locations, with approximately 90 billion transactions processed annually.

Partnership with PayPal

Apart from Paxos and Circle Internet Group, Fiserv says it is talking to other companies about potential partnerships. The goal is to tap into these collaborations to expand access to and use of stablecoins and tokenized deposits.

The company said in a separate press release that it was partnering with PayPal Holdings to enable interoperability between Fiserv’s stablecoin FIUSD and PayPal USD (PYUSD). PayPal launched PYUSD in 2023 and is one of the USD-backed stablecoins competing with Circle’s USDC and Tether (USDT).

Efforts to tap into the fast-paced adoption of stablecoins amid regulatory milestones in the U.S. has made other projects such as Ripple’s RLUSD attract attention.

Several major banks and financial institutions are also keen on the sector, particularly as the U.S. moves closer to the GENIUS Act becoming law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.7075-9.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:00
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.12156+29.91%
Particl
PART$0.1716-0.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
比特币
BTC$119,047.08-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35

Trending News

More

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

More than $50 million USDC was destroyed in the USDC Treasury

Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX