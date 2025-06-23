Sentora: $97,000 is an important support level for BTC. About 1.6 million addresses have purchased 1.14 million BTC in this price range

2025/06/23 16:55
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sentora data, Bitcoin is retesting the $100,000 mark, and there is currently strong historical demand below this price. Data shows that approximately 1.6 million addresses purchased 1.14 million Bitcoins at an average price of $97,000, which formed a key support area in this backtest.

