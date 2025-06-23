A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning PANews 2025/06/23 12:53

WBTC $118,909.87 -0.42% ETH $3,644.04 -2.41%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit of $30,000.