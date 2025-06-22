The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

2025/06/22 22:41
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.00036-12.95%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn last month. After being liquidated multiple times, he basically lost all his money, but now he has actually made a profit.

A month ago (5/21), I opened a counter-trading position with James. After opening the position, the price of BTC kept rising. Insider Brother’s position was liquidated many times, and most of his positions were liquidated. Later, he added another position on 6/13, bringing the cost of opening the short position to $107,766. Now his short position has turned from loss to profit. Not only did he get back the money lost due to liquidation, but he also had a floating profit of $2.27 million.

Its current position is: 40 times short 1,111 BTC, the position value is 110 million US dollars, the opening price is 107,766 US dollars, and the liquidation price is 111,038 US dollars.

In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

