IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

PANews
2025/06/22 13:22

PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran first launched the 19th round of missile and drone strikes against Israel in the "Real Promise-3" operation. A few hours later, the Israel Defense Forces announced that missiles were detected again being launched into Israel. Air defense alarms were sounded in many places in Israel, including Tel Aviv, and multiple explosions were heard over Tel Aviv. Israeli media reported that the number of missiles launched by Iran was about 30. Later, the Israel Defense Forces again stated that Iran had launched another round of missiles at Israel. The Israel Defense Forces just stated that Iran has begun to launch "retaliatory attacks."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September

ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September

The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted. […] Сообщение ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted2025/07/23 23:00
The US government's AI.Gov official website is officially launched, focusing on Trump's AI strategy

The US government's AI.Gov official website is officially launched, focusing on Trump's AI strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that the US government launched a new AI.Gov official website today, systematically launching the "American AI Action Plan", proposing three pillar strategies of "accelerating innovation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382-4.49%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.136-6.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 23:55
The White House plans to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday local time

The White House plans to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday local time

PANews reported on July 22 that the White House plans to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday local time.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004794-4.57%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014809-4.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 23:40

Trending News

More

ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September

The US government's AI.Gov official website is officially launched, focusing on Trump's AI strategy

The White House plans to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday local time

SAVVY MINING Launches a New Free Mining Application Platform

US and EU close to 15% tariff agreement