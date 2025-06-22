In the past 7 hours, three addresses have sold 5,657 ETH at a loss on the chain, with a total loss of $1.928 million PANews 2025/06/22 10:36

ETH $3,633.02 -3.00%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, in the past 7 hours, three addresses have cumulatively sold 5,657 ETH (about 13.4 million US dollars) on the chain, all in a loss state, with a cumulative loss of 1.928 million US dollars. Among them: Whale 0xb1c...a108C: After holding the position for six months, the whale sold 1,440 ETH on the chain at one time 6 hours ago, which was worth $3.45 million and sold at a price of $2,392. Its cost was as high as $3,359.3, resulting in a loss of $1.392 million.

Whale 0x4F1...6618B: Sold 2716 ETH at an average price of $2301 three hours ago, worth $6.25 million. This part of ETH was bought at the short-term high of ETH at $2422.89 13 hours ago. In just ten hours, the loss was $330,000.

The big whale of the band since 2018 0xF89...8AEfe: 1501 ETH bought at $2529.95 on June 19, liquidated at an average price of $2392.75 7 hours ago, with a loss of $206,000.