Ark sold more than 600,000 shares of Circle stock again on June 20, and made a net profit of about $243 million in the past three sales

PANews
2025/06/22 08:47
PANews June 22 news, according to Cointelegraph, as CRCL stock has soared nearly 250% since its public listing, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has stepped up its selling of Circle. ARK sold 609,175 shares of Circle from its three funds on Friday (June 20), worth $146.2 million. The sale came as the company's stock price rose 20.4% on June 20, closing at $240.3, up 248% from the opening price of $69 on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5. The latest sell-off is ARK's third sell-off in the past week's trading, with three sales totaling 1.25 million shares of CRCL, netting about $243 million based on daily closing prices.

ARK’s latest Circle stock sales involved trades in three ARK funds, including the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The largest fund, ARKK, sold 490,549 CRCL shares, while ARKW and ARKF sold 75,018 and 43,608 shares, respectively.

According to earlier news , Ark once again sold $44.76 million worth of Circle shares, cashing in nearly 100 million US dollars for two consecutive days.

