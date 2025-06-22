Trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC for the third time and currently has a floating loss of $13.68 million PANews 2025/06/22 08:34

PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has lost $13.68 million on his third long BTC. He has failed to go long on BTC three times in a row, with a loss of $29.1 million in three attempts: First time: The long BTC position was opened to 434 million USD, and then BTC fell back to 4,000+ USD, and the position was closed at a loss of 12.48 million USD;

Second time: The long BTC position was opened to 420 million USD, and then BTC fell back to 4,000+ USD, and the position was closed at a loss of 2.94 million USD;

The third time: The long BTC position was opened to 424 million US dollars. Now BTC has retreated by more than 4,000 US dollars. I have not yet completely cut my losses, and the floating loss is 13.68 million US dollars.