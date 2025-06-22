In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%

2025/06/22 08:22
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43% to $116.9 million. The number of NFT buyers remained unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% increase), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network decreased to 28.3 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.23% from the previous week. The transaction volume of the Polygon network reached 23.3 million US dollars, an increase of 24.98% from the previous week, surpassing Ethereum. The Ethereum network fell to third place with a transaction volume of 20.4 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.06% from the previous week. The Mythos Chain network maintained the fourth place with a transaction volume of 14.1 million US dollars, only a slight decrease of 0.03%. The Solana network climbed to fifth place with a transaction volume of 8.7 million US dollars, an increase of 42.74%.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
