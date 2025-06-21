A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million PANews 2025/06/21 22:19

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address tLoQPv purchased 7.23 million Fartcoins at an average price of US$0.93 in the past 24 hours, with a total value of approximately US$6.75 million.