Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center

PANews
2025/06/21 18:58
Polytrade
TRADE$0,15175-%4,18
SIX
SIX$0,02238-%1,36

PANews reported on June 21 that according to the Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Union Federation released a research report on building a global stablecoin issuance center, proposing six strategic suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center:

1. Build a global stable currency issuance center;

2. Improve regulatory protection risks and enhance the efficiency of pilot projects;

3. Develop offshore RMB stablecoin;

4. Expand the size of the Hong Kong RMB funding pool;

5. Promote colleges and universities to strengthen financial technology courses;

6. Establish a high-level financial development committee to coordinate and communicate with mainland financial departments to conduct in-depth discussions on financial connectivity between the two places.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
比特币
BTC$119.050-%0,57
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0,11008+%15,73
Particl
PART$0,1717--%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy