Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

PANews
2025/06/21 14:22

PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Several Important Issues in China's Current Macroeconomics" at the CICC Securities 2025 Mid-term Capital Market Investment Summit on June 17. Li Yang said that the United States promotes stablecoin legislation, and its legislative purpose clearly serves the interests of the US dollar: promoting the modernization of US dollar payments, consolidating and strengthening the international status of the US dollar, and creating trillions of new demand for US Treasury bonds. The stablecoin mechanism cleverly transforms the expansion of the crypto market into an extension of the US dollar's influence on the chain. Faced with the wave of stablecoins, China needs to make full progress on two fronts. On the one hand, since any form of stablecoin cannot avoid the issue of monetary sovereignty, firmly promoting the internationalization of the RMB is still the core task of cultivating a strong currency (RMB). On the other hand, it must be seen that the integration and development trend of stablecoins, cryptocurrencies and traditional financial systems will be difficult to reverse. Stablecoins and cryptocurrencies will achieve complementary development with central bank digital currencies, comprehensively improve payment efficiency and reduce payment costs, reconstruct the global payment system, and drive the development of DeFi. Regarding the further development path, we should make full use of Hong Kong’s favorable conditions, relying on its status as a financial center and its existing institutional foundation (such as USDT’s headquarters in Hong Kong), develop offshore RMB stablecoins, and build controllable international payment channels.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
比特币
BTC$119,050-0.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.11008+15.73%
Particl
PART$0.1717--%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy