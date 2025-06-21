Bloomberg analysts: The probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs has been raised to 90% or higher

PANews reported on June 21 that Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said that they have raised the probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs to 90% or higher, and they believe that the positive interaction of the US SEC is an important signal. However, the specific approval or launch time is still uncertain, which may be in the next one or two months, or may have to wait until after October. The time is not important, what is important is that it will be approved.
