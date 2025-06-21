Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 01:15
U Coin
U$0.01278+0.70%

U.S. stocks were mixed as geopolitical risks temporarily cooled, with the potential for rate cuts counterbalancing tensions with Iran.

Major U.S. stock indices traded mixed amid several key developments. On Friday, June 20, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 103 points, with Apple and financial stocks leading the gains. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was flat, slipping 0.03%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq fell 0.28%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Traders’ attention was divided between multiple global and domestic events. Markets welcomed a temporary halt in the escalation between the U.S. and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would decide in two weeks whether to enter the Israel-Iran conflict.

While the statement introduced fresh uncertainty, it also opened the door to potential diplomatic engagement. However, Trump has so far remained inflexible on negotiations with Iran, demanding the complete dismantling of the country’s nuclear program.

Fed governor suggests rate cuts in July

On the macroeconomic front, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested the Fed might cut interest rates as early as July. He stated that he does not expect tariffs to significantly increase inflation, potentially allowing for monetary policy easing. However, the decision would require consensus from the full Federal Open Market Committee.

Trump, who appointed Waller during his first term, has continued to pressure the Fed to lower rates. He has repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “stupid” and the “worst”. Still, the Fed retains its independence, and Trump ruled out firing Powell.

In trade news, the U.S. has informed semiconductor manufacturers that they will no longer be allowed to use American technology in their Chinese plants. The move is part of an ongoing effort to curb China’s access to advanced semiconductors, which the U.S. considers a key strategic resource.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
比特币
BTC$119,050-0.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.11008+15.73%
Particl
PART$0.1717--%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy